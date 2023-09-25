Michael O'Sullivan: 'Marine Nationale is so classy I would give him a chance against any horse - even Constitution Hill'

Michael O'Sullivan has so much confidence in Marine Nationale that he is convinced he would serve it up to Constitution Hill if they ever clash – although that sumptuous showdown is unlikely to happen this season with the unbeaten pair heading in different directions.

Marine Nationale hardened into 5-2 favouritism for the 2024 Arkle when news emerged last Tuesday that Constitution Hill would be sticking to hurdles for the foreseeable future, and O'Sullivan feels last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner has all the attributes required to develop into a top-class chaser.

O'Sullivan, who has ridden Marine Nationale, owned and trained by Barry Connell, in all five of his starts, said: "He's come back in and looks really well after his summer break.