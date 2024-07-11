- More
Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
Ash Tree Meadow will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the Galway Plate since ultimate course specialist Ansar in 2005 as part of a strong challenge from the Gordon Elliott team.
Elliott has won the Galway Plate four times in the last decade and will become the most successful trainer in the recent history of the race if he adds his name to the roll of honour for a fifth time on July 31.
Ash Tree Meadow made every yard of the running in the race last year under local boy Danny Gilligan, and has won three times since, meaning he will have to defy a 15lb higher mark if he is to repeat his heroics in this year's race.
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday
- Arc in mind for Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa as connections map out autumn campaign
- IHRB chief financial officer resigns after a year of voluntary leave following revelation of financial issue of 'grave concern'
- Paddy Twomey targeting Group 1 glory for star fillies A Lilac Rolla and Purple Lily starting at Newmarket at Friday
- Tramore cancels its evening card on Tuesday after heavy rain left the track unfit for racing
