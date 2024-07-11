Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate

Ash Tree Meadow will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the Galway Plate since ultimate course specialist Ansar in 2005 as part of a strong challenge from the Gordon Elliott team.

Elliott has won the Galway Plate four times in the last decade and will become the most successful trainer in the recent history of the race if he adds his name to the roll of honour for a fifth time on July 31.

Ash Tree Meadow made every yard of the running in the race last year under local boy Danny Gilligan, and has won three times since, meaning he will have to defy a 15lb higher mark if he is to repeat his heroics in this year's race.