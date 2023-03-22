John McConnell 'very tempted' by Irish National for luckless National Hunt Chase faller Mahler Mission

John McConnell has admitted he was "sick" when Mahler Mission crashed out of the National Hunt Chase at the second-last when leading the field a merry dance, but victory in the could cure the illness.

hit a low of 1-3 in-running on Betfair in the Cheltenham marathon, but he met two out all wrong and fell, leaving hot favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil to pick up the pieces.

When asked how he felt when Mahler Mission exited, McConnell replied: "Absolutely sick". But, he didn't have too long to wait for his first festival winner as 48 hours later Seddon won the Magners Plate.

McConnell said: "Mahler Mission was stiff and sore after Cheltenham, but the Irish Grand National is not for another two and a half weeks so hopefully we will have enough time to get him there. He'll also have an entry in the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, but Fairyhouse is very much on my mind for him.

"We'll see how he is over the next few days and hopefully we can get him there in the same sort of form as he was in heading to Cheltenham."

Reflecting on the seven-year-old's performance in the National Hunt Chase, he said: "He's some sight when he's in full flight, isn't he? He's pretty spectacular. Who knows what would have happened had he stayed on his feet, but he was running a massive race. If all is well with him over the next fortnight, I'd be very tempted to go to Fairyhouse."

Seddon broke McConnell's duck at the festival under Ben Harvey, bravely fending off the challenge of Fugitif in the Magners Plate, but with his mark having soared to 147 over fences, there is an alternative plan in place.

McConnell said: "We might go back over hurdles with Seddon. He's been an absolute superstar since he joined us and we're having a look at the two-mile-four handicap hurdle at Punchestown at the end of April for him now."

A first Cheltenham Festival winner is the latest rung up the ladder for McConnell, who is making waves in the training ranks and, now that he has achieved one of his lifelong ambitions, he has set himself another goal.

"I'd love to win a Grade 1 now, that's the next step. With the team we had going to Cheltenham it was a big relief to get one over the line in front. It's another step for the stable and hopefully we can continue going in the right direction."

