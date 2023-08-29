'It's an absolute disgrace' - furious Charles Byrnes seeking CCTV proof non-runner Karloss was at Downpatrick

Charles Byrnes is seeking to obtain CCTV footage from Downpatrick racecourse to prove his horse Karloss was at the track prior to being declared a non-runner in the handicap hurdle won by the gambled-on Ken Budds-trained Anyway.

Byrnes, who departed the Northern Irish track with three well-backed winners on Monday, was interviewed by the stewards after Karloss was withdrawn from the race.

According to the stewards' report, the six-year-old was withdrawn after slipping in the trailer and sweating up on the way to the course and did "not arrive at [the] races with his other runners" after the owners, who were travelling behind Byrnes, took the horse back to his Limerick yard. The raceday stewards referred the matter for further investigation.