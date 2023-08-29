Racing Post logo
'It's an absolute disgrace' - furious Charles Byrnes seeking CCTV proof non-runner Karloss was at Downpatrick

Charles Byrnes: "There’s probably much better than him [Blazing Khal] around in Ireland. See Gordon’s horse the other day at Navan? Ginto. And his other horse, Hollow Games. They’re monsters."
Charles Byrnes: seeking CCTV evidence to prove Karloss was at DownpatrickCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Charles Byrnes is seeking to obtain CCTV footage from Downpatrick racecourse to prove his horse Karloss was at the track prior to being declared a non-runner in the handicap hurdle won by the gambled-on Ken Budds-trained Anyway.

Byrnes, who departed the Northern Irish track with three well-backed winners on Monday, was interviewed by the stewards after Karloss was withdrawn from the race.

According to the stewards' report, the six-year-old was withdrawn after slipping in the trailer and sweating up on the way to the course and did "not arrive at [the] races with his other runners" after the owners, who were travelling behind Byrnes, took the horse back to his Limerick yard. The raceday stewards referred the matter for further investigation.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 19:46, 29 August 2023
