'It's all systems go for Saturday' - Babouche and Whistlejacket set for big showdown in Phoenix Stakes
The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes will host a big showdown at the Curragh on Saturday as connections of Babouche say she's on track for an attempt to preserve her unbeaten record against impressive July Stakes winner Whistlejacket.
Trained by Ger Lyons, Babouche bolted up in a Cork maiden by five lengths on debut before being pitched into Group 3 company against the colts in the Anglesey Stakes last month when she showed all her tenacity in fending off Camille Pissarro by half a length.
The daughter of Kodiac will aim to be the first filly to land the 6f Group 1 since La Collina for Kevin Prendergast in 2011 and will bid to emulate Siskin who took the race for Lyons and owners Juddmonte in 2019.
