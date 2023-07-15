'It would be disastrous' - Irish racecourses fear for their futures if gambling ads are banned

Irish tracks are fearful of the potential consequences of a wholesale ban on gambling advertising if the Gambling Regulation Bill is introduced in its current form later this year, with Gowran Park and Wexford manager Eddie Scally adamant the implications will be worse than people realise.

Racing TV, which is set to show action from all 26 Irish racecourses until at least 2029, and Sky Sports Racing are threatening to terminate their Irish coverage if the proposed ban on gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm comes into force. The move would forbid any adverts from being shown as part of live racing coverage during the day and could deprive Irish tracks of domestic television coverage.

"It would be disastrous, there's no other way of putting it," said Scally. "We’ve been spoiled with the coverage we get in Irish racing and it would be such a shame for something like this to happen.