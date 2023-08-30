'It was handled so poorly' - massive job losses at Irish racing academy as 21 out of 31 staff are made redundant

Over two-thirds of the staff at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (Race) in Kildare have been made redundant in a dramatic cull required to secure the institution’s future and one of those who lost their job has described the situation as "crazy and shocking".

Interim chief executive Darren Lawlor said the cull was needed at Race, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, to secure the future of the institution after 21 of the 31 staff were told they no longer had jobs on Tuesday morning.

The ten-month residential trainee jockey course, which was completed by past Race alumni such as Johnny Murtagh, Seamie Heffernan, Chris Hayes and Shane Foley as well as British champion jockey Brian Hughes, Daryl Jacob and Sean Flanagan, has been discontinued and replaced by three courses over shorter periods.

Johnny Miller was chief catering manager at Race before being told he was no longer needed, and said the decision to sack 21 employees and cut back on the educational programmes is a big step in the wrong direction.

Miller said: "It's craziness to think what has been lost. It's absolutely shocking to think of what they are letting go. I was there just a couple of weeks shy of eight years. We were one great big family. I had a nutritional educational role, all about healthy eating and how to maintain their weight in a healthy manner. Our main aim was to increase their food knowledge."

Another former employee added: "There were people in tears. It was a shock to see the amount of people going. I didn't think it would be as substantial as it was."

The accommodation blocks at Race were closed last month following safety concerns and Lawlor said that a restructuring of the whole institution was required in order to secure its future.

Lawlor said: "The catalyst for all this was the closing of the residential dorms. That had an impact on the campus in terms of what we were delivering and the people who were directly employed in those areas. We've also done a full review of the campus from an operational perspective with a view to maintaining the courses going forward.

"The objective is to ensure that we continue to provide training and education for the industry. With that in mind we have three new courses. The first one starting on September 11, which we are running through Equuip, is a jockey training programme and will run over 12 weeks. We have seven candidates which we have identified who are going to be a part of that.

Brian Hughes: another former Race pupil Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We also have a thoroughbred industry training course starting on September 11 as well and another course starting in November. We'll be working with all the industry bodies and with our education providers to make sure they meet the highest standards.

"Everything will be done to make sure we provide the best experience possible for the people who are coming through Race and then making sure we continue to run the courses in conjunction with the IHRB in terms of jockey and trainer licences and all that goes with that."

There are currently 38 horses on site at Race and Lawlor was adamant that the barn they reside in will continue as normal.

He said: "There are 38 horses there at the moment and the barn is still fully operational. Those horses will be fully cared for."

Lawlor stressed it was a bitter blow to those who have lost their jobs at Race and admitted those who will continue to be employed would also be affected by the news.

He said: "Our priority at the moment is that we deal with everybody on site and make sure we can do the best for them. It's tough for the people who are leaving and it's tough for the people who are staying because there is a big emotional connection to Race that people have invested over the years.

Last month all 31 staff were placed on notice as a root and branch assessment of all aspects of the business was carried out and Miller felt the whole situation was not handled well.

He said: "It was handled so poorly and so unfairly that people were actually sick to their stomach for the last four weeks, waiting to hear news. A lot of the people were just happy to get closure on Tuesday as we were living in this horrific space of lack of knowledge. And everybody working furiously when in their heart of hearts they knew it might be the end.

"I know there is no easy way to be told it , but yesterday we were told very abruptly that 21 out of 31 were losing their jobs."

