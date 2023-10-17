Irish racing's 'Peter Pan' the big winner on a night when the sport's unsung stars shone bright

Paddy Duffy sat motionless in his chair, dazed and dumbstruck. The 83-year-old, assistant trainer to his son Shane, had just been announced as the overall winner at the Godolphin-sponsored Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards and he couldn't move for a few moments. By the sound of things it is the only time has sat still during his 74 years in racing.

"I broke my hip two years ago and Shane won't let me ride out anymore. It's a tricky subject at the moment," Duffy told the healthy crowd at the Keadeen Hotel at Newbridge near the Curragh, before he added, "but I actually rode one yesterday. Shane went into the bank and I waited until he was gone down the avenue and out the gate and I said to myself, 'Right, here's my chance, I'll have a go on one'. But didn't he forget his wallet and come back. I was caught in the act! I'll never hear the end of it now."

Hailed by host Richard Forristal as Irish racing's Peter Pan, Duffy claimed the coveted Irish Racing Excellence Award which added €5,000 to the €4,000 he had already won, while his son's yard got €5,000 to spend on whatever they wish. Not a bad night's work for the man who has worked in the industry since 1949, starting off as a whippersnapper riding the lead pony for the fillies to follow at Hubert Hartigan's stable.