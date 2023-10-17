83-year-old Paddy Duffy scoops top prize at awards ceremony after seven decades in racing

Paddy Duffy scooped the major prize on offer at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards at the Keadeen Hotel, near the Curragh, on Monday night, the evergreen 83-year-old claiming the coveted Irish Racing Excellence Award.

The father of Laois-based trainer Shane, Duffy acts as assistant to his son and has been working in racing for a staggering 74 years, having started in 1949 with Hubert Hartigan, where he used to ride the lead pony for the fillies to follow.

Despite his advancing years, Duffy never misses a day riding out and not only drives the box to the races, but leads up too. He is the jack of all trades and the master of every one of them.

Duffy was a very influential riding instructor at Race during the 1990s, where he acted as a mentor to Jamie Spencer, Robert Winston, Tadgh O'Shea, PJ McDonald, Wayne Lordan and Eddie Ahern among others, and it is testament to the impression he made that all of those jockeys still keep in touch with the great man.

All the award winners on the night were rewarded with cheques to the value of €4,000, a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau and €2,500 for their stable or stud, but Duffy took his own winnings to €9,000 on the night and €5,000 for his son's yard after being crowned the overall winner, and nobody could argue with that after the decades of service he has given to the industry.

A Special Recognition Award went to Henry de Bromhead’s team to acknowledge their professionalism and resilience in the wake of Jack de Bromhead’s tragic passing.

Ballinrobe: won the Racecourse award Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ballinrobe won the Racecourse Award, chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association, based on a quality programme evaluation. The survey evaluates each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities for stable employees, with the purpose of setting quality standards at all racecourses in Ireland.

The popular Mayo track will receive €2,500 to be spent on upgrading facilities that will benefit stable employees, along with an Ani Mollereau trophy.

Joe Osborne, managing director for sponsors Godolphin Ireland, said: "All of us at Godolphin are delighted to continue our support of this industry talent showcase. The high standard of the award winners is truly inspirational. Each recipient deserves our praise and gratitude for the work they do keeping Irish thoroughbreds consistently successful in an intensely competitive global sport."

Michael O’Rourke, chair of the judging committee, added: "Congratulations to this year’s Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners – they are all shining examples of the talent and skill we are so lucky to have working within the racing and breeding industry. I would also like to give thanks to all the judges who gave their input and time so freely."

Irish Thoroughbred Industry Award winners

Paddy Duffy - assistant trainer, Shane Duffy, County Laois (overall winner)

The Henry de Bromhead team - Special Recognition Award

Ballinrobe - Racecourse Award

Niall Amond - travelling head lad, Jessica Harrington, County Kildare

Caitriona Bolger - barn manager, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Natalie Bradley - yard supervisor, Eoin Griffin, County Kilkenny (newcomer award)

Alex Hutter - PA/racing secretary, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Nico Jenjic - travelling head lad, Michael Halford & Tracey Collins, County Kildare

Nicole Kent - racing secretary, Henry de Bromhead, County Waterford

Ciara Robinson - travelling head person, Ado McGuinness, County Dublin

Read this next:

This year's winner urges trainers to nominate staff for Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards after thrilling 2023

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.