'Irish horses help competitiveness' - trainers' chief dismisses Richard Newland concerns over low-grade jumps races
Irish runners participating in races in Britain enhances "competitiveness and appeal to the betting public", according to the head of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) in response to concerns expressed by Richard Newland about their success in lower grade races.
On Wednesday Newland met with senior figures at the BHA, including, chief executive Julie Harrington, chief operating officer Richard Wayman and chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea when the leading jumps trainer argued the £6.5 million in prize-money won by Irish yards last season was damaging the sport in Britain.
IRTA chief executive Ryan McElligott argued Irish participation in these races was the result of shrewd race planning and pointed to the fact their involvement enhanced the betting product and competitiveness of races that are poorly subscribed at certain points in the season. He added that restricting Irish raiders would result in an unnecessary level of protectionism.
