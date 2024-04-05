Impressive maiden winner Ocean Of Dreams and Illinois make their return for Aidan O'Brien as five are declared for the Ballysax

Five runners have been declared in the Group 3 P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (3.30 ) at Leopardstown on Sunday, with Aidan O'Brien responsible for three of the contenders including impressive maiden winner Ocean Of Dreams .

The contest has been an informative trial for Epsom in the past with last season's winner White Birch going on to finish third in the Derby behind Auguste Rodin, while Harzand took the race on his way to Derby glory in 2016 for Dermot Weld.

Ocean Of Dreams is currently a best-priced 25-1 shot for Epsom after he put in a smart performance on debut at Leopardstown over a mile. He powered six lengths clear on that occasion on heavy ground and now steps up to a mile and a quarter as he seeks to advertise his Derby credentials.

O'Brien, who saddled the winner of this race four times in a row from 2018 to 2021, also runs Illinois and The Euphrates . The Euphrates got off the mark at Gowran Park on his second start when edging out stablemate Chantilly by half a length, while Illinois landed a Curragh maiden in excellent style before finishing third in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

Paddy Twomey relies on Deepone , who put in a smart performance on the final start of his two-year-old campaign when running out an authoritative winner of the Group 2 Beresford Stakes. The 90-rated Dallas Star makes up the field on his first start for Adrian Murray.

Twomey also saddles an exciting prospect in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud "Priory Belle" Stakes (2.55 ) when A Lilac Rolla will bid to extend her unbeaten record in the 7f contest.

Last season, she landed a Cork maiden comfortably before going on to defeat subsequent Group 1 winner Opera Singer in a fillies' race at the Curragh by a head.

O'Brien saddled last season's winner, Never Ending Story, and is responsible for four of the 12 declared. Buttons hasn't been seen since June when winning a Leopardstown maiden by a nose, while Cherry Blossom took in six starts as a two-year-old with her best effort coming when fourth in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. Greenfinch and Sweetest make up the rest of the Ballydoyle challenge

Joe Murphy relies on Alpheratz who ran in the Park Express Stakes at the Curragh last month, finishing a close second to Brilliant, while Natalia Lupini sends Listed winner Kitty Rose. Lexington Belle represents Britain for the Alice Haynes stable.

Ballydoyle are responsible for three in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" Stakes (2.20 ) as The Liffey and Samuel Colt seek to extend their unbeaten runs after both made winning debuts at the Curragh last season.

Madrid Handicap winner Take Me To Church steps up to Group company for Jack Davison, while Bright Stripes and Atlantic Coast make their returns for Andy Oliver and Joseph O'Brien after they filled the first two places in the Killavullan Stakes on their last starts.

Ballysax Stakes runners and riders

Deepone Billy Lee

Dallas Star Seamie Heffernan

Illinois Ryan Moore

Ocean Of Dreams Wayne Lordan

The Euphrates Dylan Browne McMonagle

