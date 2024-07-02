IHRB makes changes to whip breach guidelines after jockey feedback

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has introduced new penalty guidelines for whip breaches, meaning that when a rider is found guilty of using the whip excessively, only previous breaches of that specific rule will be considered when their record is being evaluated.

Previously, any prior offence under rule ten would have been taken into account, such as unnecessary use of the whip, administering the whip on the shoulder of a horse, excessive force or use of the whip above shoulder height, all of which led to frustration from riders at the ease with which their totting up records grew.

Now, excessive use of the whip will be categorised as a separate breach.

Consequently, if a rider is found in breach of any of the other whip regulations, the raceday stewards will only consider their record in respect of those sub-rules, setting aside any previous breaches for excessive use.

The reference period in considering the record of a rider in breach of any whip regulation has also been reduced from nine months to six months, while breaches of the interference rule will also be reduced to six months, having previously been 12 months.

The IHRB has also revealed two rule changes, one that relates to the controversy that last year saw Rachael Blackmore retrospectively suspended for five days after apparently riding a finish a circuit too soon at Kilbeggan. A new sub-rule has been introduced, stating: "Any rider who appears to have misjudged the number of circuits shall be guilty of an offence under this sub-rule. In cases involving a horse other than the winner, it shall not be a defence to an allegation this sub-rule has been breached that the horse achieved its best possible placing." The penalty guideline for a breach of this rule is 14 days.

The other rule amendment is to regulation six, which governs how optional claiming races will operate. These races, which will be programmed for the first time by Horse Racing Ireland later this year, will allow for horses to be entered without the requirement to stipulate a claiming price. At the time of entry, a trainer will then declare if the horse can be claimed or is not to be claimed.

Paul Murtagh, IHRB head of raceday operations, said: “Following the introduction of the new whip and interference penalty guidelines last year, the IHRB stewarding committee committed to an ongoing review of their impact and effectiveness. With the benefit of a year’s experience and having consulted with raceday stewards and other stakeholders, they made a number of recommendations to the IHRB directors."

Andrew Coonan, executive secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, added: “This announcement marked a helpful redefining of the present penalty structures and comes about following a constructive consultation between IHRB and the committee of the IJA.

"When the new penalty guidelines were introduced in July 2023 it was always envisaged that they would be subject to continuous review. We are positive that these further amendments will both help and encourage our riders to continue to achieve at the highest level both in Ireland and internationally.”

