Ireland
premium

'I grew up dreaming of the Irish Oaks' - Chantilly-based Irishman prepping Dare To Dream for Classic tilt

Dare To Dream and Alexis Pouchin after winning the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux
Dare To Dream and Alexis Pouchin after winning the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux at Longchamp in April

The appropriately named Dare To Dream is giving Chantilly-based trainer Gavin Hernon plenty of encouragement that she can earn a special success in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

Hernon, from County Cork, has a long-held ambition to saddle a Classic contender in his native country. Having spent time working for Jim Bolger, Andre Fabre, Nicolas Clement and Ed Dunlop, he started training in France in 2018 at the age of 26.

And through Pattern performers such as National Service, Stormbringer and Flighty Lady, he has quickly made a big impression on the training ranks in France.

