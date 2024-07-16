- More
'I grew up dreaming of the Irish Oaks' - Chantilly-based Irishman prepping Dare To Dream for Classic tilt
The appropriately named Dare To Dream is giving Chantilly-based trainer Gavin Hernon plenty of encouragement that she can earn a special success in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
Hernon, from County Cork, has a long-held ambition to saddle a Classic contender in his native country. Having spent time working for Jim Bolger, Andre Fabre, Nicolas Clement and Ed Dunlop, he started training in France in 2018 at the age of 26.
And through Pattern performers such as National Service, Stormbringer and Flighty Lady, he has quickly made a big impression on the training ranks in France.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy and Content set to lead Ballydoyle challenge in Irish Oaks
- 'We're swaying towards York' - Aidan O'Brien discusses plans for Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy
- Willie Mullins and Wathnan set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy and Content set to lead Ballydoyle challenge in Irish Oaks
- 'We're swaying towards York' - Aidan O'Brien discusses plans for Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy
- Willie Mullins and Wathnan set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races