'He's not short of pace' - Gordon Elliott excited by Facile Vega clash with Found A Fifty in Leopardstown Grade 1

Gordon Elliott is looking forward to dropping Found A Fifty back in trip in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown after his runner-up effort behind I Am Maximus in the Drinmore Chase earlier this month, although the trainer concedes that Facile Vega will prove a tough nut to crack.

The six-year-old showed plenty of promise in his novice hurdle campaign, particularly when second to Corbetts Cross in a Naas Grade 2, and he made a seamless transition to fences at Down Royal when sprinting eight lengths clear of Colonel Mustard on his penultimate start.

The Bective Stud-owned gelding found last season's Irish National winner I Am Maximus, who was having his last start as a novice, too strong at the finish in the Drinmore when going down by two and a half lengths. He now drops back three furlongs in distance as he seeks to go one better in Grade 1 company.

Elliott said: "He didn't do a whole lot wrong in the Drinmore and was just outstayed by an Irish Grand National winner who stays much further. He's not short of pace so this shorter trip shouldn't pose a problem.

"He's always looked like he would make a better chaser than hurdler, and it looks that way already. We're looking forward to this and he's in great form, although Facile Vega will be hard to beat."

Facile Vega will face three rivals as he seeks to make it two from two over fences after landing a red-hot novice chase at Navan last month, quickening clear of Aintree Grade 1 winner Inthepocket by three and three-quarter lengths.

Leopardstown will not host the rematch between the two after it was revealed on Friday that the Henry de Bromhead-trained six-year-old suffered a setback, which leaves Facile Vega with just three opponents to contend with as Willie Mullins goes in search of his fourth straight victory in the race.

Mullins is also responsible for Sharjah , a six-time Grade 1 winner over hurdles who was last seen finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Drinmore.

My Mate Mozzie , trained by Gavin Cromwell, makes up the four-strong field under Keith Donoghue. He was last seen easing three lengths clear in a four-runner novice chase at Cheltenham in October.

Exciting Mighty Bandit set for Grade 2

Elliott has declared the exciting Mighty Bandit in the Grade 2 Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle (1.10 ) at Leopardstown.

Jack Kennedy will retain the partnership after the three-year-old bolted up by nine and a half lengths in a strong-looking maiden hurdle at Punchestown on his debut for Cullentra.

Joseph O'Brien relies on two formidable contenders and Richie Deegan will combine with Nurburgring again after he steered him to a Grade 3 victory at Fairyhouse this month, while Michael O'Sullivan takes the mount on Cossack Chach .

Willie Mullins is responsible for five of the 12 declared, with four making their debuts for the stable, while Batman Girac will seek to put his disappointing Fairyhouse debut behind him.

At Limerick, eight were declared for Tuesday's Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Novice Hurdle (1.33 ), with Elliott responsible for Cork Grade 3 winner Search For Glory , who is to be ridden by Sam Ewing, while Donagh Meyler will partner Stellar Story .

Mullins relies on Loughglynn , who streaked ten lengths clear on his hurdles debut at Punchestown, while Mike O'Connor will take the ride on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Banprionsa after she got off the mark at Tramore last month.

Marine Nationale entered for highly anticipated chasing debut

The entries for Wednesday's Grade 1s at Leopardstown were also revealed and Willie Mullins is responsible for four of the five declared in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (1.10 ).

Dysart Dynamo , Gentleman De Mee , Saint Roi and Dinoblue will fly the Closutton flag, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness tasked with fending off the quartet under Rachael Blackmore.

Nine are scheduled to take to post in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (1.45 ) with Elliott and Mullins responsible for the two star names, as Down Memory Lane and Daddy Long Legs put their unbeaten records on the line.

Last season's Supreme winner Marine Nationale is set to make his highly anticipated debut over fences for Barry Connell in the 2m1f beginners' chase (12.35 ) and he will take on eight rivals under Michael O'Sullivan.

A full field of 28 were entered in the Paddy Power Chase (3.00 ) with Martin Brassil set to declare two strong contenders in Panda Boy , who finished third in last season's running, and Desertmore House , who was last seen landing the Kerry National. Ricky Doyle will retain the partnership with Desertmore House, while JJ Slevin will take the mount on Panda Boy.

Wednesday's Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Chase (1.27 ) has attracted five runners, with Harmonya Maker , who finished runner-up a this level at Cork this month, going for Gordon Elliott, and she will renew rivalry with the Mullins-trained Hauturiere , who finished fourth in the same contest.

Racing Post Novice Chase confirmed runners and riders

Facile Vega Patrick Mullins

Found A Fifty Jack Kennedy

My Mate Mozzie Keith Donoghue

Sharjah Danny Mullins

Read more:

Confirmed runners and riders for the King George VI Chase at Kempton - plus a big-race tip and free bet

'I couldn't take instruction' - Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty open up about riding for the biggest names in racing

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.