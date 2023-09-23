'He's done very well' - Jessica Harrington mulling Arc bid for Derby fourth Sprewell

Derby fourth Sprewell has thrived since his return in the Irish Champion Stakes and could run in next weekend's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe or Prix Dollar, trainer Jessica Harrington said on Saturday.

Sprewell returned from a two-month break at Leopardstown on September 9 when he finished last of the eight runners, eight and a half lengths behind winner Auguste Rodin.

The Churchill colt had been an impressive winner of the Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown in May on soft ground, prior to finishing fourth in the Derby at Epsom, when he was hampered at a crucial stage.

Sprewell holds entries in the Arc over 1m4f and Prix Dollar over 1m2f at Longchamp next weekend. Speaking at her open morning, Harrington said: "The ground was a bit quick for Sprewell in the Irish Champion Stakes, but he still ran a good race and we're looking forward to maybe running him at Longchamp next weekend.

"We will be on weather watch with him, but he's done very well since Leopardstown and we're happy with him."

Harrington is likely to have plenty of other international runners over the coming months, with Bold Discovery and Yashin set for winter campaigns in Dubai, while Sounds Of Heaven is on course for the $600,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup over 1m1f at Keeneland next month.

Harrington said: "Bold Discovery ran a very good race in defeat at Leopardstown. He didn't quite get to the front that day and when you see him get to the front and bowl along, you see a different horse. Bold Discovery and Yashin could run at Newmarket next week but we'll see what the weather does.

"Yashin is a very big, tall horse and he really likes quick ground. He got that in the Saval Beg and he hasn't had it since. Bold Discovery will head to Dubai for the winter and Yashin could join him as he would be guaranteed to get good ground in those races at Meydan.

"Sounds Of Heaven ran brilliantly when finishing third in the Coronation Stakes. We then sent her to Deauville but things didn't go her way. She's back in really good form and will go to Keeneland as she likes quick ground."

Givemethebeatboys is in line for next weekend's Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket after finishing third behind Bucanero Fuerte in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last month and Harrington did not rule out a potential Breeders' Cup tilt with the two-year-old colt.

"Givemethebeatboys ran a blinder at Ascot and the ground was a little bit softer next time at the Curragh, but he still finished third in a Group 1. We will be on weather watch with him and hopefully he will be able to run in the Middle Park next weekend. He could go to the Breeders' Cup after, but we'll wait and see what happens next weekend."

