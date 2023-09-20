Westover team dreaming of Arc glory with Paris set for dry weather leading up to Longchamp showpiece

The Westover camp are growing in confidence about their chances in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the back of a dry forecast leading up to Europe's richest race in Paris next weekend.

Sixth behind Alpinista at Longchamp on very testing ground last October, the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old would be suited by quicker conditions and has posted improving performances based on ratings this season adding the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July to last year's Irish Derby to double his Group 1 haul.

He was last seen finishing a head behind Hukum, 11-2 second favourite for the Arc, in the King George at Ascot, although he has had a racecourse gallop at Salisbury since. Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte, said: "Westover is on an upward trajectory as his last run was a career best, but his last few runs have probably been career-best efforts.