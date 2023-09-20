Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Westover team dreaming of Arc glory with Paris set for dry weather leading up to Longchamp showpiece

Westover: should relish the drying ground at Longchamp if forecast remains warm
Westover: should relish the drying ground at Longchamp if forecast remains warmCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Westover camp are growing in confidence about their chances in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the back of a dry forecast leading up to Europe's richest race in Paris next weekend. 

Sixth behind Alpinista at Longchamp on very testing ground last October, the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old would be suited by quicker conditions and has posted improving performances based on ratings this season adding the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July to last year's Irish Derby to double his Group 1 haul. 

He was last seen finishing a head behind Hukum, 11-2 second favourite for the Arc, in the King George at Ascot, although he has had a racecourse gallop at Salisbury since. Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte, said: "Westover is on an upward trajectory as his last run was a career best, but his last few runs have probably been career-best efforts.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Liam HeaddReporter
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 18:18, 20 September 2023
icon
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe