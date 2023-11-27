Gavin Cromwell eyeing Christmas Grade 1 and return to left-handed track with Flooring Porter
Flooring Porter will revert to a left-handed track at Leopardstown at Christmas after his gallant third at Punchestown when pestered by a loose horse for most of the race.
The dual Stayers' Hurdle winner made a seamless transition to fences at Cheltenham last month when defeating subsequent Listed winner Broadway Boy, and he went off an 11-4 shot under Keith Donoghue to land Grade 2 honours in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase on Saturday.
There were question marks beforehand given it was his first time going right-handed since April 2021, when he was pulled up at that track over hurdles.
