Gavin Cromwell eyeing Christmas Grade 1 and return to left-handed track with Flooring Porter

Flooring Porter will revert to a left-handed track at Leopardstown at Christmas after his gallant third at Punchestown when pestered by a loose horse for most of the race.

The dual Stayers' Hurdle winner made a seamless transition to fences at Cheltenham last month when defeating subsequent Listed winner Broadway Boy, and he went off an 11-4 shot under Keith Donoghue to land Grade 2 honours in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase on Saturday.

There were question marks beforehand given it was his first time going right-handed since April 2021, when he was pulled up at that track over hurdles.