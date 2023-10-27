'Female riders today can thank Helen McDonogh for where they are' - trailblazer passes away aged 82

Helen McDonogh, wife of Monksfield's trainer Des and mother of champion Flat jockey Declan, has died at the age of 82 with Ted Walsh hailing her a trailblazer for female riders everywhere.

Under her maiden name Helen Bryce-Smith, she became a prolific winner between the flags in point-to-points, riding 109 winners in total between 1959 and 1974, but her benefit to the sport ran much deeper than that as her years of lobbying for women to be allowed to ride against men in races under rules were rewarded in the late 1960s in what was a watershed moment for the industry.

Bryce-Smith was eventually granted a licence to ride against men in bumpers and she proceeded to win the inaugural series of Flat races for women in 1972. Indeed, she was still riding out into her late 70s.

Walsh rode against McDonogh in point-to-points and paid tribute to her by suggesting that hugely successful female jockeys like Rachael Blackmore and Hollie Doyle are where they are today because of her.

Walsh said: "Where female riders are today, they can thank Helen McDonogh for. There is one person they have to thank and that is Helen."

He added: "I knew Helen McDonogh all my life, or Helen Bryce-Smith as I used to know her. She was a couple of years older than me and when I started riding in point-to-points she rode a great horse called Still William. She won about 40 point-to-points on him. He won more point-to-points than any other horse. He's the record-holder. But she couldn't ride him under rules because women weren't allowed to ride in races at the time.

"She was a trailblazer when I was young. She was the first Irish women to ride under rules. She fought for it hard and they had a ladies race at the Curragh. She was a star and a person I looked up to and admired."

McDonogh also played a pivotal role in the career of Monksfield, a dual winner of the Champion Hurdle at a time when the division was at its strongest.

As well as all the work she carried out behind the scenes with the horse, she also celebrated her most memorable success on the track aboard Monksfield in the BMW Amateur Hurdle at Down Royal in April 1980. It was to be the legendary hurdler's final victory of a stellar career, and, incredibly, it arrived only three months after she had given birth to Declan, who grew up to be one of the best Flat jockeys Ireland has produced in recent times and was champion in 2006.

She is survived by her husband Des, children Shona, Declan and Ashling, her brother, former trainer John Bryce-Smith, and seven grandchildren. McDonogh will rest privately amongst her family at home and be removed to Mullagh parish church (Church of Ireland) on Sunday for a 12.00 funeral service, followed by interment in the family burial ground at Cherrymount. Family flowers only please and donations if desired to the Irish Injured Jockey's Fund.