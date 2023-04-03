Envoi Allen could meet Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown - and 'big show' expected from A Plus Tard at Aintree

A resurgent could be poised for a showdown with the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs after connections said the Ryanair Chase winner will step back up to three miles in the Punchestown Gold Cup rather than take up his Randox Grand National entry.

The prospect of Envoi Allen tackling the extreme test of the National had seemed remote since his Cheltenham Festival triumph with his odds as big as 40-1, and although he remained in contention among 57 horses at last week's acceptance stage, Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson ruled him out of Aintree on Monday.

It paves the way for a potential showdown with Willie Mullins' Gold Cup victor, while Paul Nicholls has also indicated that the Ladbrokes-sponsored showpiece on April 26 will be considered for the Gold Cup runner-up, Bravemansgame.