Donnacha O'Brien on weather watch for Falmouth favourite Porta Fortuna ahead of potential Newmarket bid

Connections of dual Royal Ascot winner Porta Fortuna will be on weather watch this week before deciding whether she bids for her third Group 1 success in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The three-year-old put in a decisive display in the Coronation Stakes last month under Tom Marquand, quickening a length clear of Opera Singer. It was the latest accolade to be added to a glittering CV, which includes victories in last season's Albany and Cheveley Park Stakes, as well as runner-up efforts in the Phoenix Stakes, Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and this season's 1,000 Guineas.

She heads the market for Friday's Group 1 at 6-4 but trainer Donnacha O'Brien is hoping the ground does not turn testing, which could cause connections to hold fire until the Prix Rothschild on July 28 at Deauville.