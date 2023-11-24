Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown as Galopin Des Champs returns

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs will clash with his Punchestown conqueror Fastorslow after they featured in six declarations for the John Durkan Memorial Chase (2.30) on Sunday.

Willie Mullins and Martin Brassil are the only trainers represented in the Punchestown Grade 1, with Mullins saddling five runners.

Galopin Des Champs beat Fakir D’Oudairies on his return in this race last season, sealing a fifth straight win for Mullins in the €100,000 contest.

The Audrey Turley-owned seven-year-old went on to win the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown before defeating Bravemansgame by seven lengths in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece under Paul Townend.

He ended the season with a surprise defeat as 4-11 favourite when beaten two and a quarter lengths by 20-1 shot Fastorslow in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Fastorslow, the mount of JJ Slevin, had finished a neck second to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his previous start and struck at Punchestown on his third run in top-level company.

Fastorslow (far): won the Punchestown Gold Cup in April Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Galopin Des Champs is the general 2-1 favourite to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup for a second time in March, while Fastorslow is a best-price 14-1 chance with Coral and William Hill.

Mullins will celebrate a tenth John Durkan if successful and also runs Appreciate It , Asterion Forlonge , Blue Lord and Stattler .

Daryl Jacob rides Blue Lord, a three-time Grade 1 winner including when a 11-length scorer over Captain Guinness at Leopardstown in December, while jockey bookings are yet to be confirmed for the other three runners from the Closutton stable.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated and Farouk D'Alene and the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite were the three entries not declared.

Punchestown Champion Bumper second Tullyhill , owned by Cheveley Park Stud, makes his hurdling debut for Mullins on the undercard (12.10 ), while Elliott's recent Fairyhouse winner Imagine faces four rivals in the Grade 2 BetVictor Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.55 ).

John Durkan confirmed runners and riders

Appreciate It Jockey tbc

Asterion Forlonge Jockey tbc

Blue Lord Daryl Jacob

Fastorslow JJ Slevin

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Stattler Jockey tbc

Read more . . .

'He's been overlooked in the betting' - why this horse can win the Betfair Chase plus tips for Saturday's other big races

Paul Townend: State Man underperformed at Cheltenham - hopefully I'll have a choice to make between him and Impaire Et Passe

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.