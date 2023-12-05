Brilliant El Fabiolo entered for Cork return on Sunday - who could take the Champion Chase favourite on?

El Fabiolo is set to begin on his path to the Queen Mother Champion Chase after he headlined seven entries for Sunday's Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase (2.15).

Willie Mullins has won the Grade 2 at Cork a remarkable 14 times from the last 16 runnings, including with stars Douvan, Un De Sceaux, Chacun Pour Soi and Energumene, and is set to unleash last season's brilliant novice for the first time this campaign.

Owned by Isaac Souede and Simon Munir, El Fabiolo dominated the novice chase division over two miles last season, winning all four starts that culminated with Grade 1 victories at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals in the spring.

Jonbon, the horse who got closest to laying a glove on El Fabiolo in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, has already boosted El Fabiolo's form with a dominant return victory in the Shloer last month and is set to put down his latest marker for the division in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday.

However, his main rival will make his first start less than 24 hours later at Cork with a maximum of six rivals in opposition. Maskada was another winner at last season's Cheltenham Festival in the Grand Annual and is one of two options for Henry de Bromhead, with new stablemate Jungle Boogie also entered.

Gordon Elliott could run Fil Dor and Riviere D'Etel, while Rebel Gold and Vanillier are the others in contention.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Cheltenham, March 13)

bet365: evens El Fabiolo, 11-4 Jonbon, 16 Captain Guinness, 20 Edwardstone, 33 Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Boothill, Dinoblue, Ferny Hollow, Gentleman De Mee, 50 bar

