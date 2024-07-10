- More
Arc in mind for Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa as connections map out autumn campaign
Joseph O'Brien will give Al Riffa a small break after his huge runner-up effort in last Saturday's Coral-Eclipse before a possible tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.
The Wootton Bassett colt was an exceptional two-year-old in 2022, winning all three of his starts, which included a dominant display in the Group 1 National Stakes. He was limited to two starts last season due to a setback but got within three quarters of a lengths of subsequent Arc winner Ace Impact in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.
He returned with a fourth, beaten less than a length, in the Prix Ganay before contesting the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga, where he finished sixth behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Measured Time. However, he bounced back to something like his best on Saturday when getting within a length of City Of Troy at Sandown.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday
- IHRB chief financial officer resigns after a year of voluntary leave following revelation of financial issue of 'grave concern'
- Paddy Twomey targeting Group 1 glory for star fillies A Lilac Rolla and Purple Lily starting at Newmarket at Friday
- Tramore cancels its evening card on Tuesday after heavy rain left the track unfit for racing
- 'Dundalk is unique - you've got the horseracing and once that's over the greyhounds start so the craic is just mighty'
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday
- IHRB chief financial officer resigns after a year of voluntary leave following revelation of financial issue of 'grave concern'
- Paddy Twomey targeting Group 1 glory for star fillies A Lilac Rolla and Purple Lily starting at Newmarket at Friday
- Tramore cancels its evening card on Tuesday after heavy rain left the track unfit for racing
- 'Dundalk is unique - you've got the horseracing and once that's over the greyhounds start so the craic is just mighty'