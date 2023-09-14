'A bitter pill to swallow' - Troytown winner and Grand National fifth The Big Dog dies from colic

Popular staying chaser The Big Dog , who was fifth to Corach Rambler in the Grand National in April, has died from colic at the age of ten with trainer Peter Fahey saying the loss was "a bitter pill to swallow".

The Big Dog was successful just once in six starts over hurdles, but was a different animal altogether once he saw a fence and his three chasing wins were big ones.

He landed the Grand National Trial at Punchestown in 2021, and last season was his best one as he followed up a narrow success in the Munster National at Limerick in October by landing the lucrative Troytown Chase at Navan the following month. He went on to finish third in the Welsh National at Chepstow four weeks later.

The Big Dog's sole run in a Grade 1 over fences came in the Irish Gold Cup won by Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown in February, a performance which left connections wondering what might have been as he crashed out at the second-last when still in front and travelling sweetly under Keith Donoghue.

His last run came in the Grand National at Aintree, where he was in contention with two to jump under Aidan Coleman before finishing fifth, eight and three-quarter lengths behind Corach Rambler.

Fahey said: "He was some horse – he never gave up. When you look at the races he won, his best furlong was always at the end of his races. He tried so hard and gave you every last drop of energy he had. I love horses like that. He was some bit of stuff.

"It was a bitter pill for everybody here to swallow. He was like one of the family here and everyone loved him. Marto Davidson, who looked after him, did an unbelievable job with him."

The trainer added: "The horse was brilliant last season and he seemed to be getting better with age. We would have loved to have had another crack at the Grand National with him given how well he ran in the race this year, and the experience he gained in it. He will be sorely missed – it's hard to find horses like him.

"The Kelly family owned him and they had some amazing days. Damien and Colin are great supporters of the game. Their mother and father John and Mary introduced them to racing at a young age and they love the game. I was delighted The Big Dog was able to give them so many big days. They deserved it and they always brought such life to the place every day he ran. He never really ran a bad race in the whole career. We'll never forget him."

The Big Dog ended his career with a rating of 159 and won five of his 21 starts, earning prize-money of £231,000/€270,000.