Saratoga officials move races off the turf after third fatality in four days

Three races at Saratoga on Sunday were moved off the two turf courses after jockeys raised concerns about the surface following a third equine fatality in four days.

It comes after Maple Leaf Mel was fatally injured on the dirt track when on course to win the Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) switched the seventh, ninth, and tenth races at Sunday's fixture after Ever Summer suffered a fatal injury on the final turn of the fourth race, an allowance optional claiming race on the inner turf course.

NYRA's vice president for communications Pat McKenna said: "NYRA moved the final three turf races (7,9,10) of Sunday's card to the main track in consultation with the jockeys, who expressed concern with the overall condition of the courses following heavy rain throughout last week.

"NYRA will be evaluating both turf courses over the next two days and will adjust the temporary rail positions for Wednesday's live racing programme."

Also in Sunday's fourth race, Frivole was pulled up and taken away in a horse ambulance, with NYRA officials meeting with jockeys after the fifth race. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode Ever Summer, was cleared to resume riding after the spill.

At Thursday's meeting at the track, Sopran Basilea was fatally injured in the Glens Falls Stakes on the inner turf course.

On Friday, heavy rain forced a cancellation of the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes on the turf and the final four races of the card.

