Mick Appleby adds to international haul after Roberto Escobarr storms home in Italian St Leger

Mick Appleby was boarding a plane at Milan airport back to Britain in triumph on Sunday after winning the Group 3 Premio St Leger Italiano with his recent recruit Roberto Escobarr .

The success comes just over two weeks after the Rutland-based trainer celebrated another overseas strike, and his first at the Breeders' Cup, when Big Evs landed the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

Roberto Escobarr became the first British-trained winner of the 1m7f Italian Classic since Spanish Hidalgo scored for John Dunlop in 2007 when making all the running under Marco Ghiani to beat German pair Alessio and Lion’s Head at San Siro.

A high-class performer for William Haggas, the six-year-old won the Group 3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown for the Newmarket trainer before going through the ring at Tattersalls in September when he changed hands for 40,000gns.

New owners the Gary Allsop Partnership recouped most of that when winning more than £30, 000 in Milan and their new recruit could have some big targets home and abroad in the spring.

Appleby said: “We’ve had a great trip out here and Roberto Escobarr made all to score by just over eight lengths. He enjoyed the ground, which had some ease in it, and he just kept on galloping. We'd had this race in mind for him ever since we bought him at Tattersalls, and it’s nice it’s come off.

“We could look at all-weather finals day with him at Newcastle in the spring or otherwise he looks the sort who could suit Super Saturday at the Dubai Carnival.”

