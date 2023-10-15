'It's the greatest gift the horseracing gods have given me' - Liberty Island seals fillies' Triple Crown in Japan

Liberty Island proved her star status in Japan with a resounding victory in the Group 1 Shuka Sho to seal the fillies' Triple Crown at Kyoto on Sunday.

She was sent off at odds-on following success in the Oka Sho (Japanese 1,000 Guineas) and an imperious triumph in the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) in May, when storming home by six lengths on her first start over a mile and a half.

The Mitsumasa Nakauchida-trained three-year-old settled in sixth after a good break under Yuga Kawada at Kyoto before hitting the front four wide at the final turn and pulling clear to win by a length from the fast-finishing Masked Diva. Harper was a further two and a half lengths back in third.

Kawada, who was celebrating his 38th birthday, said: "It's the greatest gift the horseracing gods have given me in my 20 years as a jockey.

"I'm really impressed. I didn't make a plan in advance; I thought I'd make a plan after seeing how she broke from the stalls, and she ran really well. It went smoothly.

"By winning the fillies' Triple Crown she is able to leave her name in Japanese racing history."

Liberty Island: completed the fillies' Triple Crown at Kyoto on Sunday Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

The daughter of Duramente is out of the dual Group 1 winner Yankee Rose, by All American, and is owned by the Sunday Racing Company, with the success her fifth from six starts and fourth at the highest level – she also landed the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies last year.

Liberty Island was overcoming a five-month layoff to become the seventh winner of the Triple Tiara at Kyoto, which was staging the Shuka Sho for the first time since undergoing a two-year renovation.

Read more:

'I'm going to pass out' - elation for local jockey in Sydney as Think About It lands world's richest turf race worth A$20m

Cristian Demuro hails 'extraterrestrial' Ace Impact as Arc and Jockey Club hero is retired

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.