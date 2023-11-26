How did Equinox's Japan Cup masterclass stack up on ratings and against the best of the rest?

Equinox will officially be crowned the world's best horse in January, but how far ahead of his rivals he is after his spellbinding display in Sunday's Japan Cup has yet to be determined.

The powerhouse colt went into his nation's most prestigious race with an official rating of 129, which was just 1lb ahead of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact and Shadwell star Mostahdaf, who was brilliant in the Prince of Wales's and York's International Stakes.

Big Rock, who bolted up in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Hukum are pegged at 127 on the official ratings, which are compiled under the auspices of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA).