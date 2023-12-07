Racing Post logo
Andrea Atzeni: 'The worst part in England was the travelling - I was sore when I came to Hong Kong but within four weeks I was brand new'

Andrea Atzeni outside his new home at Sha Tin
Andrea Atzeni outside his new home at Sha Tin Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lean, fresh and back among the winners, Andrea Atzeni certainly has no regrets about his summer transfer to Hong Kong. 

After riding his 13th winner since relocating from Britain to South China at Happy Valley on Wednesday evening, the 32-year-old was in high spirits during trackwork at Sha Tin the following morning and explained why his new life treats him so well.

A mainstay of British racing for 16 years, Atzeni enjoyed huge success riding as first jockey for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum from 2015. However, after parting ways with the high-profile owner in 2022, the Sardinian found it increasingly difficult to compete in the biggest races in Britain and a surprise offer from the Hong Kong Jockey Club proved too tempting to turn down in September.

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 7 December 2023inHong Kong

Last updated 14:00, 7 December 2023

