'He's a high-class horse' - can The Foxes continue to boost strong Epsom form in Belmont Derby?

The Derby form, which is starting to look solid, will come under scrutiny more than 3,000 miles away from Epsom on Saturday when The Foxes lines up at Belmont Park.

Epsom one-two Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel have won since, while Waipiro, who was one place behind The Foxes in sixth, also struck at Royal Ascot.

Owned by King Power Racing and trained by Andrew Balding, The Foxes, who landed the Dante, faces ten rivals in the Belmont Derby Invitational (10.49 ).

"He's a high-class horse who ran a good race in the Derby, but we felt he didn't get the mile and a half," Balding said. "Obviously, the option to drop back to ten furlongs was attractive. Hopefully, it's a good fit."

Oisin Murphy jets out to New York to ride and the Hampshire-based Balding added: "He's a horse with a high-cruising speed and travels pretty well. It was a strong Dante this year and he hung across the track a little to his right, but I thought he was well on top at the end. It was a high-class performance.

"It's a help that Oisin has ridden him in all three of his starts this year. He knows him well and he's one of our top jockeys. I'm sure he'll try to find him the best passage he can, but the horse travels strongly so he should be able to sit wherever he wants."

Godolphin's Silver Knott, third at Belmont Park in a Grade 2 last month, also runs in the £625,000 prize, which was won by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet two years ago.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: "Silver Knott has remained in New York and has done well since the Pennine Ridge. He is taking on the first two from that race in addition to The Foxes, who brings some very strong European form to the table, but we feel stepping up to a mile and a quarter is going to suit our horse."

The track also hosts the Fasig-Tipton Belmont Oaks Invitational (9.43 ) and features the Glen Hill Farm and Sue Magnier-owned Aspen Grove, who made little impact in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time.

Due to be ridden by Murphy, she is trained in County Tipperary by Fozzy Stack and Glen Hill's Craig Bernick said: "Her win last year was going a mile as a two-year-old. Usually, horses that can do that in Europe end up being ten-furlong horses.

"This race is a natural place to try. I guess we'll find out if she’s a Grade 1 or a Grade 3 horse. There’s things to like about her and we’re fortunate to have Oisin to ride her as well."

Read these next:

Jockey at centre of Hillsin-Worcester storm will not take rides while investigation is ongoing

Coronation Stakes runner-up Remarquee becomes latest big-name buy for burgeoning Qatari owners Wathnan Racing

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.