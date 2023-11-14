Harry Bentley denies race-fixing in Hong Kong after being handed two-month ban

Jockey Harry Bentley has spoken for the first time since pleading guilty to improper conduct in Hong Kong, saying his charge is “in no way related to giving tips, betting, wagering, race-fixing or accepting payment ahead of race-riding”.

On Monday, Bentley was suspended for two months and fined HK$300,000 (£31,379/€35,935) after accepting he had engaged in “inappropriate communication” with individuals about horses he was riding.

The stewards report said Bentley had done this via a private phone provided to him by one of the individuals and that he had agreed to a payment in return for the information. The report also said the rider had provided “false or misleading statements” when interviewed by officials on October 31.

However, stewards added that the agreed payment was never received and took into account Bentley’s guilty plea and previously clean disciplinary record when deciding on his penalty.

In a statement, Bentley said the inquiry related to “an isolated incident” and that he had not researched the rules of racing in Hong Kong deeply enough following his move to ride full time in the jurisdiction in April 2021.

He said: “I would like to thank the Hong Kong Jockey Club for their close consideration throughout the stewards’ inquiry regarding an isolated incident which occurred when I was new to the Hong Kong racing scene. I want to be extremely clear that this charge is in no way related to giving tips, betting, wagering, race-fixing or accepting payment ahead of race-riding.

“I ask that the public trust in the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s decision and have confidence that if this was the case I would not have received the penalty I have. I have always tried to get the best position for my horse – that has never been in question.

“I accept that I should have done more research on the rules in Hong Kong and I will endeavour to do better in the future.”

Bentley had made a solid start to the new Hong Kong season with seven winners, but will be unable to ride again until January 4, 2024.

Before relocating to Hong Kong, Bentley had ridden successfully in Europe, topped by the Group 1 victories of Limato in the 2016 July Cup and Prix de la Foret, and in Qatar, where he had been champion jockey on six occasions.

Bentley used his statement to reiterate his commitment to racing in Hong Kong, and added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my partner, my family, friends and racing fans for their unwavering support.

“I will use my suspension to prepare myself for the rest of the season and as always do my very best for the owners, the trainers, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and all my supporters. I can’t wait to get back in the saddle early in the new year.”

