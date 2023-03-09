Racing Post logo
Pensee Du Jour fuels Classic dreams with emphatic Listed success at Saint-Cloud

Pensee Du Jour and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud
Pensee Du Jour and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud

Pensee Du Jour backed up the big impression she created on debut at Chantilly three weeks ago with a dominant performance in the Listed Prix Rose de Mai.

Carrying the blue silks of Ballymore Thoroughbred, Mickael Barzalona took matters into his own hands from the front and having waited to fully commit until inside the last two furlongs, Pensee Du Jour opened up for a seven-length success over Olkovskha.

Diane Wildenstein was on hand to welcome back the homebred daughter of Camelot to the winner's enclosure and will have been delighted with the performance of the Andre Fabre-trained filly.

"We'd have preferred if something else made the pace," said racing and breeding manager Anthony Stroud. "The last two times she's made her own running and the pace of the race hasn't been that fast. We'd prefer a bit of a lead."

Pensee Du Jour was an impressive Listed winner at Saint-Cloud in the colours of the Wildenstein family's Ballymore Thoroughbreds
Pensee Du Jour was an impressive Listed winner at Saint-Cloud

"There's a Group race here in three weeks' time [the Prix Penelope] which she'll probably go for if she comes out of this okay. Then she'll have had three races and the Prix de Diane would be the objective."

Stroud said the subject of the French Oaks entry had not been discussed but it would be no surprise were Pensee Du Jour's name to appear when entries close on April 4, three days after the Prix Penelope.

The Wildenstein family have won the Diane on five occasions with champion fillies of the calibre of Aquarelliste, Pawneese and the great Allez France.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 17:15, 9 March 2023
