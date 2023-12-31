'Once you're an old boy down the pub, it's a nice thing to have done' - Felix de Giles crowned France's champion jump jockey
Felix de Giles has officially been crowned France's champion jump jockey for the first time, although victory has looked something of a formality in the last couple of weeks.
In his tenth season since arriving from Britain for a working holiday, De Giles racked up 92 wins, 25 clear of his nearest pursuer, three-time Cravache d'Or winner James Reveley.
De Giles was unable to add to his tally at the final meeting of the year at Pau on Sunday in what has been, title notwithstanding, an up-and-down season on the injury front.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 December 2023inFrance
Last updated 18:00, 31 December 2023
- 'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais
- 'It's quite incredible' - miracle mare makes history with record-breaking win
- 'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1
- 'Unbelievable' Il Est Francais gears up for Kauto Star test as French racing pulls a trick to boost his preparation
- 'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification
- 'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais
- 'It's quite incredible' - miracle mare makes history with record-breaking win
- 'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1
- 'Unbelievable' Il Est Francais gears up for Kauto Star test as French racing pulls a trick to boost his preparation
- 'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification