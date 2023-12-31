Racing Post logo
'Once you're an old boy down the pub, it's a nice thing to have done' - Felix de Giles crowned France's champion jump jockey

Felix de Giles won the Cravache d'Or with 92 victories for the year
Felix de Giles won the Cravache d'Or with 92 victories for the yearCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Felix de Giles has officially been crowned France's champion jump jockey for the first time, although victory has looked something of a formality in the last couple of weeks. 

In his tenth season since arriving from Britain for a working holiday, De Giles racked up 92 wins, 25 clear of his nearest pursuer, three-time Cravache d'Or winner James Reveley. 

De Giles was unable to add to his tally at the final meeting of the year at Pau on Sunday in what has been, title notwithstanding, an up-and-down season on the injury front.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 31 December 2023inFrance

Last updated 18:00, 31 December 2023

