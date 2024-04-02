Noel George relishing next challenge with 'very special' Il Est Francais set for Auteuil return on Saturday
Noel George is counting down the days to the return of the "very special" Il Est Francais, who will make his first appearance on Saturday since wowing the Boxing Day crowds at Kempton in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase.
George is banking on the "intelligence and talent" of Il Est Francais as he switches from a successful first attempt over British fences to the very different jumping test of Auteuil in the Prix Murat, a key trial for next month's Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, France's version of the Gold Cup.
Il Est Francais is unbeaten in two outings over fences at Auteuil but will be tackling the outer course for the first time, meaning he will have to negotiate the biggest obstacle on the track – the Rail, Ditch and Fence or 'Juge de Paix' – for the first time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 April 2024inFrance
Last updated 19:16, 2 April 2024
- Saint-Cloud: 'She's paid for her Oaks entry now' - Karl Burke continues fast start to campaign with Making Dreams
- Auteuil: 'He's had a right blow and quickened again' - Felix de Giles hails returning Juntos Ganamos after Grand Steeple-Chase trial win
- Saint-Cloud: Billy Loughnane triumphs on French debut as George Boughey takes aim at French Guineas with Chic Colombine
- Chantilly: Junko beaten in Sheema Classic prep by emerging talent Dolayli but Dubai remains the plan for Hong Kong hero
- 'I've had a lot of luck' - Arc-winning trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias to retire at the end of 2024
- Saint-Cloud: 'She's paid for her Oaks entry now' - Karl Burke continues fast start to campaign with Making Dreams
- Auteuil: 'He's had a right blow and quickened again' - Felix de Giles hails returning Juntos Ganamos after Grand Steeple-Chase trial win
- Saint-Cloud: Billy Loughnane triumphs on French debut as George Boughey takes aim at French Guineas with Chic Colombine
- Chantilly: Junko beaten in Sheema Classic prep by emerging talent Dolayli but Dubai remains the plan for Hong Kong hero
- 'I've had a lot of luck' - Arc-winning trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias to retire at the end of 2024