Louisa Carberry concentrating on French Grade 1 but King George 'could be worth a shot' for Gran Diose

Louisa Carberry riding out Gran Diose, who could come under consideration for Kempton if all goes well in the Prix La Haye Jousselin
Louisa Carberry riding out Gran Diose, who could come under consideration for Kempton if all goes well at AuteuilCredit: France Galop / Scoop Dyga (Elliott Chouraqui)

Louisa Carberry will give serious consideration to a crack at the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton with Gran Diose, but only once she has safely negotiated the Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil with the seven-year-old. 

Gran Diose was a surprise inclusion among 19 entries for the Christmas showpiece revealed earlier this week, having never run outside France. 

"His absolute primary target is the Haye Jousselin next week," said Carberry, who won the biggest race in the second half of the French calendar in 2020 with the now-retired Docteur De Ballon. "We're 100 per cent focused and concentrated on that and I’m not even thinking about it until he’s run next week.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 2 November 2023inFrance

Last updated 16:00, 2 November 2023

