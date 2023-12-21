'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais
James Reveley is confident French challenger Il Est Francais will not lack for class in a red-hot Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Trained in Chantilly by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, the Grade 1-winning hurdler has made an impressive start to his chasing career in two starts over the varied jumping test that is Auteuil, while Reveley was pleased with his schooling over a line of three British-style fences with white takeoff boards on Wednesday.
Il Est Francais will not turn six until January 1 but Reveley says connections had considered a tilt at the Kauto Star 12 months ago, such is their confidence in the son of Karaktar.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 December 2023inFrance
Last updated 19:18, 21 December 2023
- 'It's quite incredible' - miracle mare makes history with record-breaking win
- 'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1
- 'Unbelievable' Il Est Francais gears up for Kauto Star test as French racing pulls a trick to boost his preparation
- 'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification
- The Sun King in his new court: European champion Ace Impact receives a hero's welcome as he arrives to start stud career
- 'It's quite incredible' - miracle mare makes history with record-breaking win
- 'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1
- 'Unbelievable' Il Est Francais gears up for Kauto Star test as French racing pulls a trick to boost his preparation
- 'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification
- The Sun King in his new court: European champion Ace Impact receives a hero's welcome as he arrives to start stud career