'I think he's really special' - James Reveley relishing Kempton challenge with crack chaser Il Est Francais

James Reveley is confident French challenger Il Est Francais will not lack for class in a red-hot Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Trained in Chantilly by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, the Grade 1-winning hurdler has made an impressive start to his chasing career in two starts over the varied jumping test that is Auteuil, while Reveley was pleased with his schooling over a line of three British-style fences with white takeoff boards on Wednesday.

Il Est Francais will not turn six until January 1 but Reveley says connections had considered a tilt at the Kauto Star 12 months ago, such is their confidence in the son of Karaktar.