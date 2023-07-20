Hughie Morrison aims to keep top-class fillies apart after One For Bobby lands Grand Prix de Vichy in style

Hughie Morrison will have some enjoyable discussions with the owners of two of his best fillies after One For Bobby earned her biggest career success in the Grand Prix de Vichy on Wednesday evening.

Carrying the silks made famous by Frank Dunne's Stanerra in the early 1980s, Christophe Soumillon guided One For Bobby up the stands' rail for a cosy defeat of Bolthole in the Group 3.

"I’m very pleased," said Morrison. "The crowd leaning over the rail distracted her and she took her eye off the ball a little bit, which may have cost us half a length. The form looks very solid to me and the runner-up was rated 111, so we must have run to at least 109."