Exciting chasing prospect Il Est Francais could get first assignment in Britain before the end of the year

Il Est Francais and Felix de Giles after success over hurdles at Auteuil in March
Il Est Francais and Felix de Giles after success over hurdles at Auteuil in March

Noel George is planning an ambitious campaign on both sides of the English Channel with the exciting Il Est Francais following an excellent chasing debut at Auteuil this week.

The best four-year-old hurdler in France in 2022, Il Est Francais had his spring campaign curtailed by a minor viral issue but returned to make nearly all and win by five lengths in the in the Prix Meli Melo over an extended two miles and one furlong on Tuesday.

With the promising chaser now back to his best, George and training partner Amanda Zetterholm intend to make the most of his novice status in Britain as they plan a route to the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in May.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 16 September 2023Last updated 11:00, 16 September 2023
