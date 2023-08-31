Edouard de Rothschild announces he will not seek a fifth term as president of France Galop

Edouard de Rothschild, who has been in charge of French racing for 16 of the last 20 years, will not seek re-election for a fifth term in December.

Rothschild was first elected president of France Galop in 2003, serving two terms until 2011 when he was defeated by the the former PMU boss, Bertrand Belinguier. He ran again in 2015 and was returned to the top post, a position he successfully defended in 2019.

Rothschild has enjoyed a spectacular summer with his homebred runners on the track, with Mqse De Sevigne scoring a Group 1 double in the Prix Rothschild – named after his father, Guy – and the Prix Jean Romanet, while the two-year-olds Mlle Moliere and Alcantor also impressed at Deauville.

Rothschild will turn 66 at the end of December and took a brief health sabbatical last winter, although he returned to his desk well ahead of time.

In announcing his decision exclusively to French online daily Jour de Galop, Rothschild said he wanted to devote more time to both the family banking business and his racing and breeding concerns at Haras de Meautry.

Edouard de Rothschild and his family enjoy the victory at Deauville of Mlle Moliere, owned in partnership with the late Lady O'Reilly Credit: Scott Burton

"When I leave my post in December there will be time to have a full reckoning of what has been achieved, thanks to the support of the teams at France Galop," said Rothschild. "I will only mention a few major events aside from getting the institution on a secure financial footing – the shortening of the Prix du Jockey Club, opening up rides in the major races to more women, the opening of the new Longchamp and bringing three major institutions [France Galop, Le Trot and the PMU] together under one roof."

Rothschild intends to remain a member of the France Galop committee and said he is "ready to serve whenever my experience might prove useful".

Elections to the France Galop committee will take place at the beginning of December, with that body then choosing Rothschild's successor.

Among those to have thrown their hat in the ring before Thursday's announcement are Jean d'Indy, Rothschild's vice president in charge of jump racing, and Guillaume de Saint-Seine.

