Arc favourite and star colt Ace Impact poised for return next week - with Irish Champion Stakes still a possibility

Ace Impact breaks the race record in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club
Ace Impact has not been seen since streaking to success at Chantilly in the Qatar Prix du Jockey ClubCredit: Quentin Bertrand

Unbeaten Prix du Jockey Club winner and Qatar Prix de l'Arc Triomphe favourite Ace Impact appears in rude health ahead of his comeback run in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano next Tuesday. 

Ace Impact pulled clear of two workmates under jockey Cristian Demuro on the turf at Deauville racecourse on Thursday morning, after which Rouget told the assembled press he "seems very well". The son of Cracksman is no bigger than 5-1 to give Rouget a second Arc victory following Sottsass in 2020.

At Chantilly, Ace Impact surged to a three-and-a-half-length defeat of Big Rock – the likely favourite for Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois – earning a Racing Post Rating of 125, which has only been bettered by Paddington among Europe's three-year-olds this year. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 10 August 2023Last updated 18:49, 10 August 2023
