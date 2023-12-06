Rosehill racecourse set to close under plans for 25,000 new houses in Sydney in 'once in a generation opportunity'
Rosehill racecourse is set to close as part of plans to create a new mini city in the middle of Sydney.
The New South Wales government has announced proposals to build a metro station and 25,000 homes on the site of Rosehill, which is one of the city's two premier tracks along with Randwick.
First opened in 1885, Rosehill is a flat and fair course in western Sydney covering a distance of a mile and a quarter and the home of the internationally renowned Golden Slipper Stakes, the world's richest race for two-year-olds.
Rosehill's owners, the Australian Turf Club (ATC), approached the government with the idea to generate funds for Sydney's racing industry and although the plans, estimated to be worth A$5billion, will need to be approved, the ATC has already signed a memorandum of understanding.
Revenue from the development would be invested into a new training centre at Horsley Park, while a site at Warwick Farm will also be developed into a new track, including a full rebuild of facilities.
A redevelopment of Canterbury Park racecourse and an expansion of the stables and training facilities at Randwick also features in plans.
NSW premier Chris Minns described the proposal as a "once in a generation opportunity" that would secure the future of racing in the state and build more housing.
ATC chairman Peter McGauran said it was a huge investment for the future of racing in Sydney.
"This future-proofs Sydney racing for a century to come," he said. "It will cement Sydney racing as the best, most modern and financially secure jurisdiction anywhere in the world."
- Former Goffs UK managing director sheds six stone to make licensed race-riding return at age of 62 in Australia
- Flemington: Declan Bates could be back in Britain as former jump jockey sets up Ascot mission on Aussie star Pride Of Jenni
- Godolphin buying off Godolphin results in unusual Flemington Classic success
- How England's Cricket World Cup misery helped Michael Vaughan cash in at the Melbourne Cup
- How Mark Zahra broke the Melbourne Cup and then rode his way to fabulous redemption
