Rosehill racecourse set to close under plans for 25,000 new houses in Sydney in 'once in a generation opportunity'

Rosehill racecourse is set to close as part of plans to create a new mini city in the middle of Sydney.

The New South Wales government has announced proposals to build a metro station and 25,000 homes on the site of Rosehill, which is one of the city's two premier tracks along with Randwick.

First opened in 1885, Rosehill is a flat and fair course in western Sydney covering a distance of a mile and a quarter and the home of the internationally renowned Golden Slipper Stakes, the world's richest race for two-year-olds.

Rosehill's owners, the Australian Turf Club (ATC), approached the government with the idea to generate funds for Sydney's racing industry and although the plans, estimated to be worth A$5billion, will need to be approved, the ATC has already signed a memorandum of understanding.

Revenue from the development would be invested into a new training centre at Horsley Park, while a site at Warwick Farm will also be developed into a new track, including a full rebuild of facilities.

A redevelopment of Canterbury Park racecourse and an expansion of the stables and training facilities at Randwick also features in plans.

NSW premier Chris Minns described the proposal as a "once in a generation opportunity" that would secure the future of racing in the state and build more housing.

ATC chairman Peter McGauran said it was a huge investment for the future of racing in Sydney.

"This future-proofs Sydney racing for a century to come," he said. "It will cement Sydney racing as the best, most modern and financially secure jurisdiction anywhere in the world."

