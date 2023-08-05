'I've got a purpose again' - star jockey Jamie Kah cleared to ride in trial after brain injury

Star Australian jockey Jamie Kah has been cleared to ride in a trial on Monday for the first time since suffering a heavy fall at Flemington in March which caused her to be placed in an induced coma.

Kah, who became the first jockey to ride 100 winners in metropolitan Melbourne in a season in 2021, suffered bleeding on the brain and was left with a long-lasting concussion after the fall.

She returned to riding single horses in trackwork in late June, but has not been able to ride in trials, jump-outs or races.

Acting chief steward Rob Montgomery confirmed Kah’s status had been upgraded to take in trials and jump-outs after Friday’s neurological test and said she would be soon able to ride in races as long as she comes through the trials in good shape.

Speaking after returning to trackwork in June, Kah said: "It's great to be back. It's been a very hard few months and I've been looking forward to this for ages.

"The last few weeks have been really difficult as I know in myself that I feel normal, and just not going to work and not being able to ride horses – that's been the hardest part.

"I feel 100 per cent now. I just feel like I'm back to myself and I've got a purpose again – that was the most important thing for me. I've been riding for 12 years now and every morning you have something to do, so just being at home and not having a purpose has been driving me insane."

Kah still has to face the Victorian Racing Tribunal on August 16 to face a charge of conduct prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity or welfare of racing after images of her and an undisclosed white powder were circulated last month.

Responding to the allegations, Kah released a statement on Twitter which read: "I am so disappointed that Newscorp published this 'story'. I am determined to focus on my health and recovery following my race fall in March, which left me with a serious brain injury and being in hospital for three weeks.

"I am working hard to get back to doing what I love, and that is being a successful and passionate jockey. I will continue to focus on my physical and mental health and making a full recovery, so I can return to racing and be the best person that I can possibly be."

