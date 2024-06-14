Australia: jockey alleged to have texted pro punter to lay horse for $70,000 in corruption case

Australian jockey Michael Poy was alleged to have sent a text message to a professional punter to lay a horse ridden by another jockey for "between A$70,000 and $80,000", as two jockeys face charges at tribunal in Victoria.

The Victorian Racing Tribunal (VRT) heard that the jockey is alleged to sent a text to pro punter Noah Brash to "have 10k on mine" in the same race, betting head-to-head with the horse ridden by Leon German, who is also facing four charges. Poy's ride, Mr Scorefield, finished third at 9-1 while 7-1 American Russ, for German, was 11th of 12 runners.

Poy is also alleged to have sent another text message to Brash to lay his mount Pill Box later in the card for $12,000 (£6,240). The horse finished sixth.

The rider is facing 19 charges including betting on outcomes of a race on August 7, 2022 in which he was riding, as well engaging "in an action or practice in connection with racing on the same day which was dishonest, corrupt and/or improper".

German faces four charges while Brash will answer six charges from the Racing Victoria stewards from between April and August 2022. An associate, Alysha Vass, faces one charge of failing to comply with a direction from stewards.

The VRT is seeking phone records from telecommunications company Optus which will clarify and identify the sender and recipient of the messages, from the location messages were sent and information on the handset the sender used. The phones are currently identified as 'Leo', believed to have been in Poy's possession, and 'Blue Bull', believed to belong to Brash.

Poy has not ridden since April 13, while German has been out of the saddle since September 2023.

Poy was represented by barrister Sally Buckley and was not present during the online directions hearing, while German, Brash and Vass were present via a telephone link.

Judge John Bowman said a hearing date will be issued at the following directions hearing.

