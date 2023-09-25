Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Unbeaten Ace Impact 'at the top of his game' as he completes Arc prep in good style

Ace Impact and Cristian Demuro complete their final turf breeze on Monday morning before Sunday's Arc
Ace Impact and Cristian Demuro complete their final turf breeze on Monday morning before Sunday's Arc

Jean-Claude Rouget declared he was entirely satisfied with favourite Ace Impact's preparation for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after the colt came through his final turf breeze on Monday morning in fine form.

Big-race jockey Cristian Demuro eased Ace Impact past his lead horse at the end of a strong canter around Deauville racecourse, as co-owners Serge Stempniak and Gousserie Racing's's Kamel and Pauline Chehboub watched their Prix du Jockey Club hero click through the gears.

Rouget has navigated an unusual path to Europe's richest race with Ace Impact, who was unraced at two and began his year in a newcomers race on the Cagnes-sur-Mer Polytrack at the end of January.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 25 September 2023Last updated 11:30, 25 September 2023
