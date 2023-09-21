Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

'That she got close to Equinox gives me a lot of confidence' - Tomohito Ozeki eyes Arc glory with Japan's big hope

Through Seven Seas and Christophe Lemaire win the Group 3 Nakayama Himba Stakes in March
Through Seven Seas and Christophe Lemaire win the Group 3 Nakayama Himba Stakes in March

Japan's sole challenger for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has pleased connections with her first turf gallop since arriving in France last weekend, as her proximity to world champion Equinox last time out continues to generate interest among those looking for an outsider with the potential to shorten before Europe's greatest race takes place.

While the weather is for the moment set fair for the Arc on Sunday week, Chantilly did its best to show the worst side of a French autumn to Tomohito Ozeki and his team as Through Seven Seas took to the straight Reservoirs gallop in driving rain on Thursday morning. 

None of that dampened the spirits of Ozeki, who is growing in confidence about the chances of a first Japanese victory in the race, although he confessed he had been surprised when owners Carrot Farm – a racing club powered by Katsumi Yoshida's Northern Farm – selected the five-year-old daughter of Dream Journey as a candidate for the Arc this year. 

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 September 2023
icon
