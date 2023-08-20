Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Stats suggest lack of Arc prep run is a concern, but confidence behind plan to ready Hukum at home for big race

Hukum: winner of the 2022 Coronation Cup
Hukum: 7-1 second favourite for the ArcCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Hukum’s exceptional record when fresh gives Owen Burrows confidence his stable star is best served by heading straight to the Arc rather than taking in a prep race next month.

Only Workforce has defied a longer gap between a previous start and the Arc since the turn of the millennium than the 64 days between Hukum’s King George success and his Longchamp assignment on October 1.

Just five Arc winners since 2000 did not run in the previous month but the Shadwell-owned six-year-old is a seven-time winner from eight starts after a break of eight or more weeks, including success in the Dubai City Of Gold and Coronation Cup last year and the Brigadier Gerard and King George this season.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 August 2023
icon
