Middleham Park aiming to lift the roof off Longchamp again with Shouldvebeenaring

Watch out Longchamp! Middleham Park Racing have another Group 1 target in their sights and could be set to turn the hallowed Parisian winner's enclosure into a football terrace once again.

Syndicate members' chants and wild celebrations were a striking feature of Arc day last year, when The Platinum Queen won the Prix de l'Abbaye in their familiar blue and orange colours under Hollie Doyle.

And they are set to return to the French capital 12 months on with Sprint Cup runner-up Shouldvebeenaring set to be supplemented for the Prix de la Foret on Sunday.