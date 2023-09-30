Racing Post logo
Fabulous and with the potential for a fairytale - red-hot Arc looks one to savour

On a cultural trip around Paris you will find contemporary classics at the Centre Pompidou and iconic old masterpieces in the Louvre. They can be enjoyed in one city but also at one racecourse, for a tour of the French capital's art treasures is basically a metaphor for this Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Laid out before us is what might be called a proper Arc. This is particularly true in the generational clash it presents. 

At the head of the betting is France's most exciting pin-up Ace Impact, an unbeaten three-year-old whose potential to achieve the mesmeric was established in the Prix du Jockey Club. He could soar to superstardom on Longchamp's home straight, yet as well as the winner of the French Derby, we have the champions of this season's German Derby (plus its runner-up), Doncaster's St Leger and the Grand Prix de Paris. 

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 30 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 September 2023
