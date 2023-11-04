'It's a massive punt' - Rich Ricci feeling the pressure as Vauban bids to land Melbourne Cup gamble
Rich Ricci has described paying £150,000 to run ante-post favourite Vauban in the Lexus Melbourne Cup as "a massive punt" – but the big-race gamble's owner believes the Cheltenham Festival winner is the perfect candidate to give him the biggest victory of his racing life.
Ricci has been predictably popular with the media since arriving in Melbourne, where coverage of the Australia's greatest horserace has increasingly centred on the 2022 Triumph Hurdle hero, a best-priced 5-2 to land a prize whose 24-runner field also includes his Willie Mullins-trained stable companion Absurde.
Mullins and Ricci will both be seeking a first success in the Flemington spectacular having previously come close to glory with Max Dynamite, a half-length second in 2015 before finishing third two years later, when Ricci's pink and green silks were also carried by sixth home Thomas Hobson.
Melbourne Cup
4 November 2023
