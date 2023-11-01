Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Melbourne Cup
premium

Ante-post liabilities build on hot Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban with connections wishing 'the race was tomorrow'

Vauban: favourite for the Melbourne Cup after Naas success
Vauban: could go off as short as 2-1 for the Melbourne Cup according to Paddy Power tradersCredit: Patrick McCann

David Casey would love the Lexus Melbourne Cup to be tomorrow, such is the wellbeing of hot favourite Vauban, who Paddy Power are already reporting to be a six-figure loser in their ante-post book.

Willie Mullins' assistant has been with Vauban every step of the way since leaving Closutton a few weeks ago and he was on board the five-year-old for a racecourse workout at Flemington on Tuesday when he breezed up the straight a few lengths clear of stablemate Absurde.

Mullins has trained the second, third and fourth before, but in the 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner he looks to have his best chance yet of winning a race he described last week as the "biggest in the world that we can win".

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 1 November 2023inMelbourne Cup

Last updated 18:00, 1 November 2023

icon
more inMelbourne Cup
more inMelbourne Cup